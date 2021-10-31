Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list, and pitch report

Afghanistan will take on Namibia in match number 27 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Both Afghanistan and Namibia have been impressive so far, making a mark with their bold style of play.

Afghanistan were sensational against Scotland with both and ball. They put up 190 for 4 on the board and then rolled over the Scots for 60 as the spinners ran riot. Although they lost against Pakistan, Afghanistan gave them a real tough fight. First, they recovered from a batting collapse, courtesy of fighting knocks from Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi. Then, they put Pakistan’s batters under pressure before Asif Ali played a blinder.

Namibia have been the story of the T20 World Cup 2021 so far. After progressing to the Super 12 in commendable fashion, their fairy-tale continued against Scotland as Ruben Trumpelmann claimed three wickets in the first over of the match. Afghanistan need to be wary of the Namibia threat.

T20 World Cup



JJ Smit knows how to bring out the best in his



t20worldcup.com/video/2317980 Cometh the hour, cometh the man 🇳🇦JJ Smit knows how to bring out the best in his #Namibia side as they chase a win against Afghanistan at the #T20WorldCup Cometh the hour, cometh the man 🇳🇦JJ Smit knows how to bring out the best in his #Namibia side as they chase a win against Afghanistan at the #T20WorldCupt20worldcup.com/video/2317980

AFG vs NAM - Today's match playing 11s

AFG Playing 11: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq

NAM Playing 11: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green (w), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

AFG vs NAM - Today's match opening batters list

Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad fell cheaply against Pakistan. They will be keen to make amends against Namibia.

Craig Williams and Michael van Lingen opened the batting for Namibia in the last game, scoring 23 and 18 respectively.

AFG vs NAM - Today's match pitch report

There is a bit of grass on the pitch but it does look dry and patchy. Scotland and Namibia played out a low-scoring encounter at the venue last time. The team batting first will have to put up a decent total.

AFG vs NAM - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Ahsan Raza

Third Umpire: Paul Reiffel

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

AFG vs NAM T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first. The team has been dealt with a massive blow as off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is unfit. He has been replaced by Hamid Hassan.

Speaking after winning the toss, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said:

“We'll bat first. The wicket looks really good to bat on. Feeling really good after the performance in the last game. A lot of plus points, the boys played really well.”

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus pointed out that they have been chasing well so they are confident of doing well again. There are no changes in their playing XI.

Edited by Prem Deshpande