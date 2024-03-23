After how many days is Rishabh Pant returning to professional cricket?

All eyes will be on swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant when the Delhi Capitals open their 2024 IPL campaign against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on March 23.

Pant was involved in a horrific car accident when traveling from Delhi to his hometown, Roorkee, to surprise his mother ahead of the new year in December 2022. Pant suffered multiple injuries, including a ligament tear on his right knee and cuts on his forehead.

After undergoing surgery in Mumbai and a lengthy rehabilitation process, the star cricketer will return to action in IPL 2024.

Rishabh Pant's last bit of action at a professional level came during India's tour of Bangladesh on December 25, 2022. It was the second Test of the two-match series, where the youngster had scored a brilliant 93 in the first innings.

However, chasing a tricky 145 for victory on a challenging Mirpur wicket, Pant was dismissed for only nine runs on Day 4 to leave India reeling at 71/6. But Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin rescued the side and helped India script a famous three-wicket win. It turned out to be the last time Pant was seen on the cricket field.

After a long 453 days, Rishabh Pant will be back leading the Delhi Capitals, much to the delight of the entire cricket fraternity.

"Jittery, nervous, excited - all of it" - Rishabh Pant on his comeback

Rishabh Pant admitted feeling a series of emotions ahead of his comeback in the Delhi Capitals' season opener against the Punjab Kings. The side struggled in his absence last season, finishing second from bottom with only five wins in 14 games.

Speaking about his return to competitive cricket on the eve of DC's season opener, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, Pant said:

"Jittery, nervous, excited - all of it. But at the same time, just happy being able to come back to professional cricket. I'm just looking forward to playing my first game tomorrow."

Head coach Ricky Ponting was delighted to have Pant back leading the Capitals and said:

"There's no doubt last year we missed our captain, we missed one of the best players in the world. Just his attitude, his smile, the way he goes about his cricket, he's a winner. He wants to win games."

Rishabh Pant last played in the IPL in 2022, scoring 340 runs at an average of under 31 and a strike rate of 151.79.

He is also only two games shy of completing 100 IPL games, with 2,838 runs in 98 outings.