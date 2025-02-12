After Pat Cummins & Josh Hazlewood, another experienced player withdraws from Australia’s 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Australia have been dealt another massive blow after recently announcing their final 15-member squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting February 19. Left-arm star pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the tournament, citing personal reasons.

The two-time Champions Trophy winners were already forced to make four changes to their provisional squad due to injuries to regular skipper Pat Cummins, pacer Josh Hazlewood, and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, and the sudden retirement of Marcus Stoinis.

Starc's decision has surprised many, considering he played in Australia's latest outing — the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle earlier this month. The 35-year-old is also in the squad for the ODIs against the same opponents, beginning today (February 12). Reports suggest that the left-arm pacer has requested privacy around his decision.

Trending

The five withdrawn players have been replaced by Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, and Tanveer Sangha. Steve Smith, who led Australia to a 2-0 Test series win in the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka, will captain the side in Cummins' absence.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly will be the lone traveling reserve for Australia as they look to win their first Champions Trophy title since 2009.

Australia Champions Trophy squad

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

"His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign" - George Bailey on Mitchell Starc

Australia will be without their frontline pace attack for the Champions Trophy after Starc's withdrawal [Credit: Getty]

Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey has acknowledged that losing Mitchell Starc would affect their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. However, he respected Starc's decision, considering his incredible commitment to Australian cricket.

Talking about the Australian squad for the Champions Trophy and the absence of Starc, Bailey said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

"We understand and respect Mitch's decision. Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia.His well documented ability to play through pain and adversity, as well as forgoing opportunities in other parts of his career to put his country first should be applauded. His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity to someone else to make a mark on the tournament."

He continued:

"The squad has changed significantly over the past month on the back of some untimely injuries and the retirement of Marcus Stoinis. The upside of that is that we have been able to call on players who have had international exposure and success over the past 12 months. A strong core of some of our most experienced players will provide a strong foundation in our attempt to win this edition of the Champions Trophy."

Australia will play two ODIs against Sri Lanka in Colombo on February 12 and 14 in preparation for the ICC event. Their Champions Trophy opener will be against arch-rivals England in Lahore on February 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️