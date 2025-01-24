After Ranbir Kapoor & Ayushmann Khurrana, a different Bollywood star now touted to play Sourav Ganguly in biopic: Reports

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's life is set to be seen on the silver screen. Talented actor Rajkumar Rao is reportedly locked in to play the left-handed batter's role in the biopic produced by Luv Ranjan's Luv Films.

Ayushmann Khurrana was initially approached for Ganguly's biopic, with a TOI report suggesting that the 'Dream Girl' fame had officially signed on the dotted lines. The names of Ranbir Kapoor and Prosenjit Chatterjee also did rounds, however, there wasn't any confirmation from the makers.

Bengali-language newspaper Anandabazar Patrika journalist Sumit Gosh recently confirmed that Rao is the frontrunner for Ganguly's biopic. Taking to the microblogging platform X, he wrote.

"Breaking: Rajkummar Rao most likely to play the role of Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. Shooting of the film to start soon. The main brains of the biopic were at the Eden watching the T-20 match with Sourav."

Trending

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Sourav Ganguly's biopic was announced in 2021. Vikramaditya Motwane, who has previously helmed critically acclaimed movies like 'Udaan' and 'Lootera', is likely to direct the film.

"Dada is a living legend" - When Ranbir Kapoor opened up on Sourav Ganguly's biopic

Ranbir Kapoor was rumored to be part of Sourav Ganguly's biopic after the two were spotted together during the promotions of the former's romantic comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

However, during a media interaction in 2023, Kapoor confirmed that he was not offered the project by Luv Films. He reserved high praise for Ganguly, hailing the former BCCI president as a living legend.

Here's what Kapoor said after being asked about Ganguly's biopic (via NDTV):

"I think dada (Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script."

Ganguly is considered one of India's most influential captains. He is the country's fifth-highest run-getter in international cricket, amassing 18433 runs across formats during his decorated career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news