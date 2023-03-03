Aggressive Travis Head takes Australia to thumping 9-wicket win in Indore, visitors qualify for WTC final

Australian opener Travis Head smashed 49* off 53 as the visitors hammered India by nine wickets on Day 3 of the Indore Test on Friday (March 3). With the win, the Aussies confirmed their qualification for the World Test Championship final.

Set a target of 76, the Aussies lost Usman Khawaja (0) to the second ball of the day. However, Head and Marnus Labuschagne (28*) ensured the visitors cruised home in 18.5 overs.

Chasing a paltry target, Australia began the day as the firm favorites. However, India’s faint hopes were raised when the in-form Khawaja edged Ravichandran Ashwin to the keeper in the very first over of the day’s play. There was not much joy for India after that, though. The hosts kept things tight in the first ten overs, but the ball was changed after that, and it was all Australia from that point on.

In the 11th over, Head guided a full delivery from Ashwin for four and smacked a tossed-up delivery over long-on for six. In the next over bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, Head and Labuschagne slammed a four apiece.

The boundaries kept flowing after that. The winning runs came in the 19th over, with Labuschagne stepping out of his crease and launching Ashwin over mid-on for four.

Following an unexpected loss in Indore inside three days, the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has now become a must-win game for India.

They need to register a victory to qualify for the WTC final against Australia.

“Just wanted to make sure when the chance comes I was ready” - Travis Head

When Head was dropped from Australia’s playing XI for the first Test in Nagpur, there was plenty of backlash over the decision.

On Friday in Indore, the left-hander proved what a crucial asset he is to the team. After Khawaja’s early dismissal, the 29-year-old put the pressure back on India with an impressive counter-attack.

Speaking about his knock, he said:

“(It was) nice to contribute. Not everything goes your way. Just wanted to make sure when the chance comes I was ready enough to take it.”

On the batting plans for Day 3, chasing 76 on the tricky pitch, the Australian opener added:

“Thinking was to execute as well as we can. Did a fantastic job to come back from the first two Tests. We knew there was going to be good balls, as well as opportunities to score runs. Once we got in, it was trying to make the most of the opportunity. Difficult when you're facing one of the best bowlers in the world.”

The fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins in Ahmedabad on March 9.

