"Agli Ummid ODI World Cup mein todenge"- Top 10 funny memes from day 4 WTC 2023 final between Australia and India

Team India managed to stay alive in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia with a steady batting performance on Day 4. Chasing 444 runs for a win, they ended the fourth day with 164/3, having Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.

Australia began the day with an overnight score of 123/4, with Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease. Umesh Yadav dismissed Labuschagne quickly to give India an early breakthrough. Ravindra Jadeja then cleaned up Cameron Green to reduce Australia to 167/6.

Alex Carey (66) and Mitchell Starc (41) then stitched an aggressive 93-run partnership to push Australia's lead above 440. Pat Cummins declared the innings after he lost his wicket in the second session, leaving India with a mammoth target of 444 runs.

As in the first innings, Team India openers Rohit Sharma (43) and Shubman Gill (18) gave their side a brisk start by hitting a flurry of boundaries. Cameron Green's one-handed stunner in the slips, however, prematurely ended Gill's stay at the crease.

Cheteshwar Pujara (27) and Rohit Sharma resumed the innings after the Tea break and continued with the same tempo as they scored runs at a lively pace. Just as the duo started to look threatening, Nathan Lyon dismissed Rohit Sharma to dent India's progress.

Pujara also followed his partner to the pavilion in the very next over, leaving his side in a troubling situation with 93/3 in a steep chase. Virat Kohli (44*) played with positive intent with Ajinkya Rahane (20) and ensured that India did not lose any more wickets until Stumps.

Just be a bit patient and hope that the chances come: Alex Carey on Australia's bowling plans for Day 5 vs India

Speaking after stumps on Day 4, Alex Carey stated that the Aussie bowlers have to remain patient. He explained that they need to keep asking the questions consistently to the batters on the final day to get the desired result.

The Australian wicket-keeper said:

"We have to come out tomorrow and set the chances. (On the declaration) It wasn't spoken about until Patty (Cummins) came out there. Mitchell (Starc) accelerated in his innings and got us into that position. I thought he played really well."

He added:

"A tricky little period this morning before getting the runs that we were after. Two class players (Kohli and Rahane) so it's a matter of being patient, putting the ball in the right area. Just be a bit patient and hope that the chances come."

