"Ahh.. unfortunately, Iyer misses out due to back spasm.. KL replaces him"- Top 10 funny memes from Day 3 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test in Vizag

The second Test between India and England is all set for a wonderful finish after an interesting Day 3 on Sunday (February 4). England need 332 runs with nine wickets in hand on the last two days at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Team India began Day 3 with an overnight score of 28/0. They lost both openers in quick succession, courtesy of evergreen English pacer James Anderson's masterful swing bowling.

Shubman Gill (104) anchored the innings well by hitting a fluent century to steer India to 255 in their second innings. Axar Patel (45), Shreyas Iyer (29), and Ravichandran Ashwin (29) supported him while the rest of them failed. Tom Hartley picked up four wickets, while Rehan Ahmed scalped three wickets for England in the bowling department.

Ben Duckett (28) and Zak Crawley (29*) put on another 50-run opening partnership, giving a brisk start to England in a steep chase of 399. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Duckett in the final stages of the day to break the threatening stand.

Coming in at number 3, Rehan Ahmed (9*) then hit a couple of fours and remained unbeaten in the company of Crawley at stumps, with 67/1 on the scoreboard.

The engaging cricketing action that unfolded on Day 3 of the second Test between India and England enthralled the fans. They expressed their reactions to the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"I know there are 180 overs left in the game but we will try to do it in 60 or 70"- James Anderson on England's chasing strategy for day 4 of 2nd Test vs India

Speaking to TNT Sports after Day 3, England pacer James Anderson opined that India batted conservatively and were unsure about the target they wanted to set. He revealed that the English batting unit will come in with a positive mindset on Monday and look to chase the target in around 60-70 overs. Anderson said:

"I think the nerves were there to see today, the way they batted, I think they didn't know how many was enough. They were quite cautious, even when they had a big lead.

"The chat last night from the coach was that even if they got 600 ahead we would still go for it. It's very clear to everyone how we will try to do it. I know there are 180 overs left in the game but we will try to do it in 60 or 70."

On his bowling performance, he added:

"I'm delighted to take five wickets but I'm more pleased to get through 35 overs in three days. I I felt strong when I was doing it as well. All the work I've done over the last few months has really paid off and that's the most satisfying thing for me."

