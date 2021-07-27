IND vs ENG 2021: Ajinkya Rahane is back in training ahead of the 1st Test

There is some welcome news coming in from Durham as India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane returns to training ahead of the Test series against England, which is set to get underway on 4th August in Nottingham. Rahane's return will be good news for the Indian camp after he and Virat Kohli missed the warm-up game against County XI.

While it was reported that Kohli had some issues with a stiff back, his deputy had mild swelling in the left hamstring and was administered an injection for the same. As reported by PTI, Rahane not only managed to get in some fielding and physical training sessions, but he also had a proper net session at the Riverside Ground.

While the duo of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have received their call ups for the upcoming Test series, KL Rahul is expected to take Rahane's spot shall the vice-captain fail to recover in time for the first Test.

Ajinkya Rahane's recent form could be a cause of concern

Ajinkya Rahane in action in the WTC Final.

"The tough get going when the going gets tough" - that's a quote that would be associated with Rahane more often than not. With a knack for stepping up when his side need him the most, Rahane's been part of some memorable knocks for his side, not to forget his crucial 103 at Lord's in 2014 (which is still his only century against the Three Lions).

However, the Mumbai batsman's recent form has been rather inconsistent. In his last 12 Test matches, Rahane has aggregated 236 runs at an average of 21.9, with a solitary half-century to his name.

Rahane's numbers against England don't make for great reading either. In 17 matches played, he's scored 731 runs at an average of 24.36, including the aforementioned century and five half-centuries.

With Cheteshwar Pujara going through an uncharacteristic lean patch, India will be banking on their vice-captain to stabilize the middle order in difficult swinging conditions. Rahane has registered India's highest score (49) in the recent loss in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and will be looking to build on that fine knock as the subcontinent side eye their first Test series win on English soil since 2007.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar