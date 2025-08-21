Ajinkya Rahane picks India’s playing XI for 2025 Asia Cup; leaves out an IPL captain

Veteran India and Mumbai batter Ajinkya Rahane has named his preferred playing XI for the Men in Blue ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. The multi-nation tournament begins on September 9, with Suryakumar Yadav’s team drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman, and hosts UAE.

Ad

In a video shared on his YouTube channel (@ajinkyarahane88), he backed newly-appointed vice-captain Shubman Gill to open the innings alongside his Punjab teammate Abhishek Sharma, while opting to leave out Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson. Speaking on the matter, he said:

“Shubman he's back in the team, I'm sure he is most likely to open with Abhishek Sharma. Personally, I would like to see Sanju Samson in the team because he has done really well. Very confident guy, very good team man. I feel that is a very important thing.”

Ad

Trending

“Sanju is a great team man, but that's a very good problem to have for the team management. In my opinion, probably Sanju Samson will sit out, though as I said, I would like him to play and be in the playing XI. But Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for the team,” he added.

Ad

For the No. 3 spot, Rahane picked Tilak Varma, who has made a strong impression early in his career with 749 runs in 24 innings, including three fifties and two centuries. He slotted skipper Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4 and former vice-captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya at No. 5.

At No. 6, Rahane opted for comeback man Jitesh Sharma as the wicketkeeping option, while at No. 7 he included Axar Patel as the second all-rounder. Patel was last seen in action leading the Delhi Capitals (DC) during IPL 2025.

Ad

No guaranteed place for Varun Chakaravarthy in Ajinkya Rahane’s playing XI for Asia Cup

In the bowling unit, Ajinkya Rahane named Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh as his preferred seamers, stating:

“I'm really excited to see Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh bowling together in this Asia Cup. We don't want to talk too much about Jasprit Bumrah. We all know how dangerous he is. Arshdeep Singh, very confident guy, swings the ball both ways. He can bowl straight and wide yorkers as well.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Rahane picked Kuldeep Yadav as the frontline spinner, while reserving the No. 11 spot for either Varun Chakaravarthy or Harshit Rana, depending on the conditions.

“The 11th player will be depending on the wicket because we are playing in Dubai. Depending on the wicket and conditions either Varun Chakaravarthy or Harshit Rana," he said.

Ajinkya Rahane’s India’s playing XI for Asia Cup: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun/Harshit Rana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news