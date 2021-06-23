Ajinkya Rahane rises in ICC Test batsmen rankings as Babar Azam drops out of top 10

Ajinkya Rahane has moved up to 16th spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen. The rest of the list largely remained the same.

Quinton de Kock was the new entrant in the top 10 Test batsmen. The South African sneaked in at 10th place as he displaced Pakistan star Babar Azam.

De Kock was excellent during South Africa's recent 2-0 Test series victory over the West Indies. The wicket-keeper batsman notched up 237 runs in two games and his impressive outing boosted his ICC Test ranking.

The rest of the top 10 remained the same. Steve Smith is still no.1, with Kane Williamson and Marnus Labuschagne completing the top three.

A subsequent update to the Test rankings could bring about multiple changes. Both Virat Kohli and Williamson have enjoyed solid outings in the ongoing World Test Championship final and could move up by a few places.

Rest of the Indians bar Ajinkya Rahane hold their place in ICC rankings

While Rahane moved up in the rankings, the rest of his teammates remained static in the Test rankings. Virat Kohli is still the top-ranked Indian batter in fourth with 814 points to his name.

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are the other two Indians on the list in joint sixth with 747 points each.

All Indian batsmen will get a chance to boost their ICC rankings in the coming months. After the WTC final, India will also take on England in a mouth-watering five-Test series between August and September 2021.

