Ajinkya Rahane's poor form not a concern right now: India batting coach Vikram Rathour

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour has brushed aside question marks over Ajinkya Rahane's form in the ongoing India-England Test series.

Rathour said the vice-captain is just going through a bad phase and that the team is not too concerned about it at the moment. He stated that the visitors are hoping Ajinkya Rahane will hit good form soon, similar to how Cheteshwar Pujara did earlier in the series.

Ajinkya Rahane is currently the lowest scorer among all the recognized Indian batsmen in the series, including bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Ajinkya Rahane's average is reeling at a lowly 15.57 after four Tests and took a major hit when he got out for an 8-ball duck on the batting-friendly Oval wicket on Sunday.

"Not at this point. As I have said earlier as well, when you play cricket for such a long time, you will have phases where you won't get runs. That's a time when as a team, you need to back them and support them as much as possible. We saw that with Pujara also, he got more opportunities and [made a] come back, he's played a couple of important innings for us. We are hoping that Ajinkya will also get back to form, and he'll, you know, still play a major role in the Indian team's batting. So, I don't think we have arrived to that point where it should become a concern," Vikram Rathour said in the post-day press conference.

The batting coach's remarks of trust indicate that Team India might be happy to stick with Ajinkya Rahane in the last Test in Manchester as well. This could mean players like Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav might have to wait a bit longer for their red-ball chance.

"Technique is last thing you should think about" - Vikram Rathour on Ajinkya Rahane's issues

While England's bowlers have time and again exposed the chinks in the Indian batsmen's technique, Vikram Rathour asserted that his team isn't perturbed about that either. Rathour said for players like Ajinkya Rahane, the team's discussions are limited to game plans and mental preparation only.

"See, when you are playing such an important series, in conditions which are tough for batting, against such a disciplined bowling attack which has been bowling really well, as a batting unit, technique is the last thing you should be thinking [about]. This is a time where you should look at how the bowlers are doing, how it's (the ball) coming off the wicket and what your game plans are. I don't think we are [worried] about technique at this stage at all. There's a time and place to work on that, I don't think it's mid-series or mid-game. If there are any issues, they can be addressed later when he (Ajinkya Rahane) has time. But at this point in time, all that's been discussed is game plans, how they'll approach the innings, and how they'll look to score runs," Vikram Rathour concluded.

The Test is tantalizingly poised at the end of Day 4 at The Oval. With 291 runs still to be chased, India have the upper hand. But the hosts could not be taken lightly as the pitch has only got better with time and they bat quite deep. Virat Kohli will hope for a quick few wickets on Monday morning, while England will once again look to Joe Root to either drop the anchor or take them home.

