Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika pens emotional message after batter 'refused a scan' during his brave 89 in WTC final

Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika is extremely proud of the way her husband performed in the first innings against Australia during the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval.

She took to Instagram and posted a few photos of how Rahane was battling pain through his incredible knock of 89. The veteran batter had been hit on his right index finger due to the variable bounce in the pitch and was in a lot of pain.

However, Radhika hailed Ajinkya Rahane for not giving up and for putting the team ahead of himself. She also claimed that Rahane refused to go out for scans as he wanted to bat on for the team.

Here's what she wrote in her caption:

"Despite your swollen finger, you refused a scan to protect your mindset and focused on batting, displaying incredible selflessness and determination. With unwavering resilience and commitment, you took your place at the crease, inspiring us all. I'm forever proud of your unwavering team spirit, my resilient partner. Love you endlessly! 🙌❤️"

Ajinkya Rahane reflected on India's fightback on Day 3

Ajinkya Rahane, while speaking to the official broadcaster of the WTC final after the end of play on Day 3, explained how well India fought back after a tough first two days.

Rahane also shed light on the importance of taking one session at a time and not thinking too far ahead. He stated:

"Happy with the way I batted. Had a good today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day. Bowling-wise we bowled well. Everyone chipped in. Australia slightly ahead in the game. For us it's important to be in the moment, play session by session."

Australia are already 374 runs ahead at Lunch on Day 3 and India will need to bundle them out as soon as possible.

Poll : 0 votes