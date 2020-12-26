Ajit Agarkar praises Shubman Gill for fearless batting on Test debut

Former Indian fast bowler Ajit Agarkar is highly impressed by the way young Shubman Gill batted on his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He believes the 21-year-old was ready to play Test cricket even a couple of years ago, and should have got his chance back then.

In the talk show on Sony Sports at the end of the day's play, Ajit Agarkar had heaps of praises for the youngster and the way he responded to the pressure created by the Australian bowlers.

“He [Shubman Gill] should have got an opportunity couple of years back. He just looks ready. You can see obviously he has got the potential," Agarkar said.

Shubman Gill was dropped on 4 by Marnus Labuschagne

After the Australians were skittled for 195 in their first innings, their bowlers knew they had to take early wickets to push the visitors on the back foot. The Aussies got off to a perfect start as Mitchell Starc trapped Mayank Agarwal in front of the stumps with Team India not even having opened their account.

After Shubman Gill scored his first Test runs in the form of a boundary, he was dropped by Marnus Labuschagne at third slip. However, he showed composure and batted out the day carefully alongside the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara.

Shubman Gill didn't seem to be phased by the early wicket or the dropped chance, and played his natural game. Agarkar is hopeful that the young opener will be able to build on the start that he has got and get a big score to put India in the ascendency.

“Couldn’t have been easy this little period but just grew in confidence with every ball that he played. Yes, got an opportunity, he has got that little bit of luck which you need at times. Hopefully, he can go on and make that count,” Agarkar asserted.

India have bounced back from their horror show at Adelaide in style by conquering day one of the Boxing Day Test. Still trailing by 159 runs, the tourists will be hopeful of getting a sizeable first-innings lead that would put the Aussies under immense pressure.