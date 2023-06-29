Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson leave Delhi Capitals' coaching stints as BCCI and MLC come calling

Former India bowler Ajit Agarkar and Australian all-rounder Shane Watson have parted ways with Delhi Capitals as assistant coaches after a torrid IPL 2023 season and amid reports of other, bigger coaching opportunities.

Capitals announced the development on their Twitter handle. They thanked them for their contributions and said the franchise will always be their home.

"You’ll always have a place to call home here 💙 Thank You, Ajit and Watto, for your contributions. All the very best for your future endeavours 🙌," Delhi Capitals' Twitter statement read.

Agarkar, who played 191 ODIs, 26 Tests and four T20Is for India, is said to be the frontrunner to be the next chairman of selectors for the men's team. The post hasn't been filled permanently since Chetan Sharma stepped down in February.

If he gets the job, Agarkar will oversee one of the most tricky phases for the team ahead of a home World Cup. The Men in Blue are also under pressure after their defeat in the World Test Championship final. Almost every squad selection, including the latest for the tour of West Indies, has been criticized as well.

Watson, on the other hand, recently got his first stint as a head coach. Major League Cricket franchise San Francisco Unicorns appointed him to lead the staff for the six-team tournament's inaugural edition, which will start on July 13.

Delhi Capitals are in need of a change

This will give Delhi Capitals an opportunity to freshen things up after a difficult season. The franchise were dealt a big blow when skipper Rishabh Pant got injured in a tragic accident. Interim captain David Warner failed to inspire the team in his absence and they finished ninth in the table.

Recently franchise owner Parth Jindal tagged head coach Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly in a tweet, saying their preparations for the next season have already started.

