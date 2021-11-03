T20 World Cup 2021: "Suryakumar Yadav should come in if he is fit" - Ajit Agarkar calls for India to revert to their original batting order 

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar wants the Indian team to bring back Suryakumar Yadav into the playing XI if he is deemed fit to return. The right-handed batter missed the contest against New Zealand due to back spasms.

Suryakumar Yadav was seen during India's optional training session with assistant strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai. Physio Nitin Patel and strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb are keeping a close eye on Yadav's road to recovery.

Agarkar felt that with the return of Suryakumar in the playing XI, Rohit Sharma can go back at the top of the order alongside KL Rahul. In India's match against New Zealand, Rohit had dropped at number 3, as Ishan Kishan, who replaced Suryakumar, opened the innings.

While previewing India's upcoming group stage match against Afghanistan on ESPN Cricinfo, Agarkar said:

"Suryakumar Yadav if he is fit, comes in for me Rohit goes to open the innings. Pandya's form is certainly a concern, but if you've backed him for 2 games, then you don't want to tinker too much. He also bowled a couple of overs in the last game, so that helps."

Agarkar also felt that a change in mindset would help India. He added:

"India would just look to bat better. change in venue, I don't know about that but a change of mindset definitely would."

Pakistan batter Shan Masood, however, felt that India should look to exploit the seam-friendly conditions in Abu Dhabi. They can look to go with four pacers in the playing XI. Masood said:

"Abu Dhabi has the most seam friendly conditions out of all the venues. India could play an additional pacer and rest one spinner against an Afghanistan team that plays spin well. That might be the only change that's on offer, other wise it should be the same team."

India's fate could well be sealed by a defeat to Afghanistan while a potential win could keep their slim hopes of qualifying into the semi-finals intact.

Agarkar explains the ideal strategy for India to face Rashid

Agarkar noted that taking risks against Rashid Khan could prove to be futile and that India should focus on getting runs off the rest of the bowling attack. The leg-spinner has been in fine form while the Indian batsmen have fared horribly against spin so far in the World Cup.

"You have to look at the situation. Very few batsman successfully manage to attack Rashid Khan. If you are getting enough runs against the rest of the bowling attack, no need to take unnecessary risks against Rashid.", Agarkar elaborated.

Rashid Khan @rashidkhan_19 @T20WorldCup I’m super excited about tomorrow’s AFGvIND game. I was disappointed at the scenes last weekend; we need to fly our national flag 🇦🇫 high & do our country proud. Pls respect rules & support the organisers @ICC @AbuDhabiCricket , only coming to the stadium with a ticket I’m super excited about tomorrow’s AFGvIND game. I was disappointed at the scenes last weekend; we need to fly our national flag 🇦🇫 high & do our country proud. Pls respect rules & support the organisers @ICC @T20WorldCup @AbuDhabiCricket, only coming to the stadium with a ticket https://t.co/GXsf1vSoiR

Masood concluded by stating that India should be careful with Rashid Khan, given the fact how consistent he is. He added:

"Very rare to see Rashid have an off day, so India naturally should be careful."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India will see a shift in venues for the first time in their campaign after having played their first two contests in Dubai. The Men In Blue will take on Afghanistan in a do-or-die encounter on November 3. They will return to Dubai to compete in their final two group matches against Namibia and Scotland.

Edited by Aditya Singh