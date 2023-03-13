“Ajju bhai took the stand” – Mohammed Siraj on Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy during racism episode in Australia

In his latest interview, Mohammed Siraj opened up on the racism encounter that he faced during the India tour of Australia 2020-21. The speedster said that he was called ‘black monkey’ by the Australian supporters during the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane came to his support.

Speaking recently to RCB on a podcast, Siraj said:

“When the racism episode happened in Australia, where I was called a black monkey, I ignored that on the first day. It happened again on the second day and that is when I decided to stand up against it.”

He continued:

“I decided to object against the racism to umpires and went on to tell Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane). Ajju bhai took the stand and umpires told us that we could leave the ground if we wish till it would be settled.”

“Throw them out of the ground” – Mohammed Siraj reveals what Ajinkya Rahane told the umpires

Mohammed Siraj revealed that it was Ajinkya Rahane who told the umpires to kick the racist fans out of the stadium.

He said:

“Ajju bhai said, ‘We respect cricket. Why should we leave the ground? Throw them out of the ground, why us?’”

Siraj added that such incidents affect the players’ focus.

“When you are on the ground all your attention is towards the game, you think of your plans when you get to bowl. That is where our focus remains. People will keep cribbing on the sidelines.”

For the uninitiated, Ajinkya Rahane led Team India to a 2-1 win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 following their embarrassing 36 all out in the first Test in Adelaide, where India lost by eight wickets. The 34-year-old, however, has lost his place in the Test squad since India's tour of South Africa in 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has been rested for the ongoing fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. He will next be seen in action during the three-match ODI series against the visitors, which starts on Friday, March 17.

