Akash Deep castles Ben Duckett for 25 as hosts make poor start chasing 608 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India's new-ball bowler Akash Deep made a vital breakthrough by dismissing Ben Duckett on day four of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in defense of 608. The right-arm seamer's in-swinging delivery caught the edge of the left-handed batter's bat and crashed into the middle stump.

Ad

The dismissal occurred in the fifth over of the innings and the third sent down by Akash Deep. The over started with a dot, followed by the Nottinghamshire batter scoring a boundary through the point region. On the third delivery, Akash Deep produced a vicious inswinger which crashed into the middle stump.

Watch the video of Duckett's dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Duckett, who was the catalyst of England's victory in Leeds, was dismissed by the Bihar-born cricketer in the first innings for a duck as he nicked one to the slip cordon. The opener looked dangerous in the second innings, clattering Mohammed Siraj for back-to-back boundaries on two occasions. Neverthelss, Siraj delivered the first breakthrough for India, getting the better of Zak Crawley for a duck.

Akash Deep castles Joe Root as Team India pin England onto the mat:

Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

Deep also castled England's ace batter Joe Root for 6, with the Yorkshire batter enduring a Test to forget. The dismissal of the former England captain occurred in the 11th over as Deep pitched the ball up and it nipped away to breach Root's defences, hitting the off-stump.

Ad

The tourists began the day with a 244-run lead before KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill increased it further. Gill followed his 269 in the first innings with 161, while Rahul, Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja struck solid half-centuries. India finally declared at 427/6 to set the hosts a target of 608.

The Englishmen hold a 1-0 series lead after chasing down 371 in Leeds with five wickets to spare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news