Akash Deep castles Ben Duckett for 25 as hosts make poor start chasing 608 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India's new-ball bowler Akash Deep made a vital breakthrough by dismissing Ben Duckett on day four of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in defense of 608. The right-arm seamer's in-swinging delivery caught the edge of the left-handed batter's bat and crashed into the middle stump.
The dismissal occurred in the fifth over of the innings and the third sent down by Akash Deep. The over started with a dot, followed by the Nottinghamshire batter scoring a boundary through the point region. On the third delivery, Akash Deep produced a vicious inswinger which crashed into the middle stump.
Watch the video of Duckett's dismissal:
Duckett, who was the catalyst of England's victory in Leeds, was dismissed by the Bihar-born cricketer in the first innings for a duck as he nicked one to the slip cordon. The opener looked dangerous in the second innings, clattering Mohammed Siraj for back-to-back boundaries on two occasions. Neverthelss, Siraj delivered the first breakthrough for India, getting the better of Zak Crawley for a duck.
Akash Deep castles Joe Root as Team India pin England onto the mat:
Deep also castled England's ace batter Joe Root for 6, with the Yorkshire batter enduring a Test to forget. The dismissal of the former England captain occurred in the 11th over as Deep pitched the ball up and it nipped away to breach Root's defences, hitting the off-stump.
The tourists began the day with a 244-run lead before KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill increased it further. Gill followed his 269 in the first innings with 161, while Rahul, Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja struck solid half-centuries. India finally declared at 427/6 to set the hosts a target of 608.
The Englishmen hold a 1-0 series lead after chasing down 371 in Leeds with five wickets to spare.
