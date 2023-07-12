"Alex Carey and Jonny Bairstow could do with a bit of time lying on a beach” - Justin Langer

Former Australian head coach Justin Langer reckons that Alex Carey and Jonny Bairstow must look to relax mentally after having been in the spotlight over the last two Ashes 2023 Tests. He suggested lying on a beach or playing golf as stress-buster options.

Carey and Bairstow grabbed headlines after the Aussie keeper-batter stumped the England cricketer in an unexpected fashion during the Lord’s Test. Bairstow strolled out of his crease almost immediately after leaving a delivery from Cameron Green in England’s second innings. Carey threw down the stumps and caught the batter out of his crease.

The controversial dismissal reignited the spirit of cricket debate, with England and Australian camps expressing opposite views. In his column for The Telegraph, Langer explained why a break from the action would benefit both players at the center of the controversy.

“Experience tells me players like Alex Carey and Jonny Bairstow could do with a bit of time lying on a beach somewhere or playing a couple of games of golf. Anything to help relax their minds and escape the pressure of the spotlight and attention,” he wrote.

The former Australian opener added that knowing whom to rest and whom to play is also a part of man management and coaching.

“There is an art to man management and coaching, who to rest, who to play, who to put an arm around, who to give a spoonful of tough love to every now and then. I am sure both teams will be weighing up how to best prepare. They will need to get it right for the final two Tests,” Langer continued.

England have announced their squad for the fourth Test in Manchester. Bairstow has been retained despite his struggles with the bat and gloves.

“Many players who would benefit greatly” - Langer reckons practice match would have benefited Australia

The former Aussie coach also feels that the visitors should have played a practice game given the gap between the third and fourth Ashes 2023 Tests.

According to him, this would have helped quite a few players including some seniors.

“Looking at the Australian squad there are many players who would benefit greatly from playing cricket this week. The modern philosophy of best when fresh might work for a select few, but it is not a concept I believe in,” he wrote.

“Todd Murphy, Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, Marcus Harris, Matthew Renshaw, and Jimmy Peirson will be craving time in the middle. Even senior pros like David Warner and Scott Boland could find some rhythm,” Langer concluded.

The fourth Ashes 2023 Test will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 19 to 23.

