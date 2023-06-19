Alex Carey reveals how Steve Smith and Virat Kohli influenced his decision to avoid reverse sweep in Ashes

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey mentioned that Virat Kohli and Steve Smith rebuked his reverse-sweep shot during the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He contemplated restricting the shot following the disapproval from the greats.

Carey employed unorthodox sweeps and reverse sweeps in the subcontinent earlier in the year in order to stand tall against the spin threat. However, the left-hander has been dismissed four times while attempting the reverse-sweep shot.

The South Australian player was pinned in front of the stumps while venturing a reverse sweep off Ravindra Jadeja in Australia's first innings in the WTC final. Carey missed his fifty but later added 66 runs in the second innings, during which he refrained from playing the unorthodox shot.

Carey maintained discipline during his well-crafted innings, which included a 118-run stand with centurion Usman Khawaja (141) for the sixth wicket.

Speaking to news agency Australian Associated Press, Carey revealed why he began avoiding the reverse sweep.

"There was no need to play that at The Oval in the first innings. When you have Virat Kohli and Steve Smith saying, 'what are you doing that for?' you probably listen to them," he said.

Alex Carey plays one sweep shot against Moeen Ali

Alex Carey played 34 balls against England off-spinner Moeen Ali during his determined knock. The Australian gloveman hit four boundaries and a six off Moeen's bowling, however, the only sweep shot he played fetched him two runs.

Explaining the reason to play that shot after holding it for a long time, Carey mentioned:

"The opportunity I saw after 50 yesterday was (Ben) Duckett came into point and there was no-one boundary-riding out there. I didn't get one away but I probably saw opportunities to score elsewhere."

England are 222 runs ahead of Australia in the second innings. Constant rain showers in Birmingham forced the stumps on Day 3 after just 10.3 overs were bowled in the England innings.

