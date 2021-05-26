Alex Wakely calls curtains on his career 

Northamptonshire batsman Alex Wakely has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. After making 371 appearances for the county and scoring more than 12,000 runs across formats, the right-handed middle-order batsman has decided to hang up his boots with immediate effect.

Wakely also thanked the club for giving him all the opportunities over the years. He played his last game for Northamptonshire in the County Championship, a draw against Kent, last month.

"Northamptonshire Cricket Club has been my life since I was 13 years old and although this decision was extremely tough to make, I am excited about starting the next chapter in my life. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my career and I'm hugely grateful for my time in the game. I have had many highs and many lows along the way, but I have always given 100% to Northamptonshire Cricket," Wakely said to the club’s official website.

Thank you for everything! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7fHUsDCX2i — Alex Wakely (@AlexWakely1) May 26, 2021

Alex Wakely's stint with Northamptonshire

The 32-year-old made his first-class debut in 2007 and guided Northants to T20 Blast Championships in 2013 and 2016. Wakely is the Northants' longest-serving player, having represented the club for 14 years now.

In 2013, Alex Wakely was selected captain of the club's limited-overs sides after leading England to the 2008 Under-19 World Cup. From 2015 to 2019, he was the team's captain in all formats before stepping down after the club's "brutal" summer the year before.

In 2006/07, Alex Wakely was selected for England's under-19s tour of Sri Lanka. With 108 from 140 balls against Sri Lanka, he was England's lone centurion in the tri-nation series. In August, he made his 'Test' debut for the England under-19s against Pakistan and scored a century too. He was also named England's under-19s captain for the 2008 World Cup on October 1, 2007.