Rohit Sharma's availability for Australia series hinges on fitness tests

It will be a massive Friday for Rohit Sharma and Team India as a clearer picture is likely to emerge over his availability for the last two Tests in Australia. Sharma will undergo the fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Friday.

In the event of Rohit Sharma clearing the fitness tests, he is likely to be sent to Australia on the next available flight to the country. This could happen as early as December 12th.

Sharma will have to serve the mandatory 14-day quarantine period in Australia as per COVID-19 protocols, following which can he take part in the net sessions with the rest of the team.

Realistically, if Rohit Sharma is to play any part in the Test series Down Under, it will only be after the first two Tests. The third Test between India and Australia is scheduled to begin on 9th January in Sydney.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar recently told ANI that if Rohit Sharma passes all the fitness tests, he should be sent to Australia.

"If Rohit passes all his fitness test, and is cleared, then he should be in Australia. If he meets all the parameters then he should be there," said Tendulkar.

The long wait for clarity over Rohit Sharma’s availability

If Rohit Sharma is available for the last two Tests in India, it will be a massive boost for the team since Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be heading back to India after the first Test in Adelaide.

Tough outing but remarkable fighting spirit shown by the boys 💪. On to the tests now 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/d9v6EACpc0 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 8, 2020

Rohit Sharma was initially not selected for any of the squads for the tour of Australia owing to a hamstring injury he picked up during IPL 2020. However, he turned out for the Mumbai Indians in the ISL play-offs, and even top-scored in the final, leaving everyone puzzled.

Rohit Sharma was later added to the Test squad for the series Down Under but did not travel with the team to Australia. It was later learned that Sharma’s father was unwell. Rohit Sharma has also been undergoing physical rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru.

There was another twist to the story when Indian captain Virat Kohli admitted to the press, ahead of the ODIs against Australia, that he was clueless about Sharma’s availability. The skipper stated that there was a lack of clarity about the issue.