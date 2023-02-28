"All I want is to try to get the best batters in the world defending" - Nathan Lyon ahead of 3rd IND vs AUS Test 

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon wants to draw the Indian batters to defend the deliveries in order to induce a dismissal. The hosts have been relatively comfortable against the Australian spinners so far, especially in comparison to the visiting batters.

The spin trio of Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Todd Murphy have lacked potency as opposed totheire Indian counterparts, who have had the Australian batters run ragged. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have made the most of the conditions on offer.

Stating that he wants to draw the batters into defense, rather than dish out harmless, stray deliveries, Lyon told The Age and Sydney Morning Herald:

“All I want is to try to get the best batters in the world defending. “It doesn’t matter who I’m bowling to or what conditions we’re faced with, whether we’re in Australia or here in Indore, it doesn’t matter."

Lyon added:

“My biggest strength is getting guys on the front foot defending, and that will bring in both edges, pads, stumps, the whole kit and caboodle. It’s just about trying to get these guys defending as many balls as I possibly can.”

Nathan Lyon had a forgettable outing in the first Test in Nagpur, where he finished with figures of 1-126. He came back strong in the next contest in Delhi, claiming seven wickets, which included a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

"They’re not bowlers who bat, they’re genuine middle order batters" - Nathan Lyon on Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel

The all-rounder duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have made quite an impact in the Border-Gavaskar series so far. Jadeja has been adjudged as player of the match across both matches for his all-round exploits while Axar Patel is among the leading run-scorers of the series.

Axar's performances with the bat have arguably been Team India's biggest takeaway. He has scored two fifties so far and has batted well with the tail to extend the team's total on multiple occasions. Australia have had difficulty wiping out the Indian batting unit, primarily because of the expertise the duo provide late down the innings. Praising the all-rounders for their impact, Lyon said:

"They’re not bowlers who bat, they’re genuine middle order batters, and that’s a credit to the way they’ve gone about it, but it’s one area where we need to make sure that we’re on for ball one as soon as they get out there, and try to play the patient game, play Test cricket where we challenge their defence. That’s going to be the nuts and bolts of it.”

The third Test between India and Australia will begin on March 1 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Men in Blue have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series and have already retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

