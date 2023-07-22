Former England skipper Michael Vaughan praised Jonny Bairstow for his breathtaking knock on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester. The struggling wicket-keeper smashed a scintillating 99, shepherding the tail to lead England to a massive 592 in their first innings.

Bairstow has been highly criticized for his dismal batting and shoddy wicket-keeping throughout the series. The 33-year-old averaged just 28 in the first three games before his counter-attacking knock in the fourth Test.

At the close of play on Day 3, Vaughan praised Bairstow's defiance while crediting the selectors for sticking with him.

"He's got the bit between his teeth. He's always dangerous when he's got a point to prove. But full credit to the selectors for sticking with him. Reckon that catch of Mitchell Marsh gave him confidence. Always look at wicket keepers and think how it is to keep and drop a catch and then have to bat knowing you owe the team 50-60 before facing a ball," he told Cricbuzz.

"So the mentality side of keeping is always amazing, they are strong and tough. Jonny Bairstow at his best today . Some of those sixers were absolutely monsters," he added.

Bairstow was in scintillating form during the advent of the Bazball batting style, but a leg injury in September last year kept him on the sidelines until the current English summer. His knock came at the ideal time as the dashing batter averaged less than 30 against Australia in 24 Tests prior.

"This England side have the Aussies on the ropes" - Michael Vaughan

Mark Wood dismissed Steve Smith for a second time in the Test.

Michael Vaughan was full of praise for the England side for their dominant all-round performance through the first three days of the penultimate Test of the 2023 Ashes series.

After electing to bowl first, the hosts dismissed Australia for 317 in their first innings. England then piled on the misery by scoring a sparkling 592 in their first essay before reducing the visitors to a meager 113/4 in their second innings.

"Don't think you can play better than England have this week. They've played absolutely magnificently in every facet. With ball in hand on the first day to batting with great control. Scoring quickly but it was controlled aggression and today with ball in hand to get those 4 wickets on a pitch that's doing nothing. This England side have the Aussies on the ropes," said Vaughan.

The former skipper credited the English batters for balancing the Bazball approach with a more sensible option to rattle the Australians.

"England have played a way where they know the field has been spread and I've been impressed with the rotation of strike. They've utilized these big gaps in the field and knocked it into space and said to Pat Cummins this is Bazball with brain," added Vaughan.

With the series still in favor of Australia, who lead by a 2-1 scoreline, England have set themselves up with a golden opportunity to make it 2-2 with one Test to play.

Should the hosts finish the job in Manchester and then register a victory at the Oval, they will become the first English side ever to overcome a 0-2 deficit and win an Ashes series.