"Always great to be in the process"- Yashasvi Jaiswal on being selected in the Indian Test squad for WI tour

Mumbai batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has recieved his maiden call-up to the Indian Test team for the upcoming series against the West Indies beginning next month. The young southpaw was a part of the standby players in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but now is a part of the main squad.

Jaiswal averages more than 80 in what has been an incredible first-class caeer so far. In just 15 games, he has a staggering nine hundreds to his name and has arguably broken down the selection door.

In an exclusive chat with Sports Tak, Yashasvi Jaiswal claimed that he isn't exactly taking the pressure of being selected as he just wants to enjoy the process. He said:

"It's always great to be in the process where you score runs for the team and at the same time you keep on learning. That really gives me happiness."

Yashasvi Jaiswal on playing for Mumbai

Mumbai cricket has given Team India a number of incredible batters over the years like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, etc. Yashasvi Jaiswal feels the art of getting to a big score and converting those starts is what he learnt the most while playing for the domesticc giant like Mumbai.

On this, he stated:

"Thanks to Mumbai Cricket Association and the BCCI for letting us play so many games and grooming us to be ready to take the next step. When you're playing for Mumbai you need to know the art of scoring big and that has really helped me a lot."

Jaiswal also thanked the BCCI for giving youngsters like him an opportunity to prove their mettle in the IPL and also rub shoulders with senior Indian players. He added:

"The BCCI has given us youngsters a great opportunity in the form of the IPL to go and play with the senior players and we learn a lot from the experience that we gain."

Yashasvi Jaiswal could possibly take up the No.3 spot previous occupied by Cheteshwar Pujara.

Poll : 0 votes