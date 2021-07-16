"Always a pressure game" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar on India and Pakistan sharing same T20 World Cup group

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has shared his views on the recently announced India-Pakistan game. The ICC revealed the groups for the T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE, in which India and Pakistan are set to lock horns as they are both part of Group 2. India versus Pakistan is among the biggest matches in world cricket and the entire cricketing fraternity looks forward to the fixture.

"Always a pressure game. It is going to be a high-intensity match," said Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

An India-Pakistan game is as important to the fans as it is to the players involved in it. This adds extra pressure on them to give it their best. A player's performance in these games can instantly make them a hero or a villain.

The standard of India-Pakistan games has fallen though, as Pakistan have failed to compete against a strong Indian side. However, every Indian fan will remember the heartbreaking loss in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. Emotions are at a peak when the two rival teams come face to face.

"Will think about it post the IPL" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar when asked about the pressure of an India vs Pakistan game

Bhuvneshwar went on to state that there is a lot of cricket remaining before the ICC T20 World Cup arrives. Two Indian teams are currently set to play matches in two different countries. While there is a Test series in England, a second-string squad is preparing to play a limited-overs tour in Sri Lanka. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the vice-captain of the Indian team in Sri Lanka.

Post these two series, the remainder of the IPL will take place. The Indian team is currently focusing on upcoming tours before turning their attention to the T20 World Cup. Bhuvneshwar Kumar went on to say that Team India will think about the game versus Pakistan once all this is over.

On a personal level, Bhuvneshwar has been constantly struggling with injuries. He was ruled out of the IPL 2021 after playing just four games. The Sri Lanka tour will be very important for him to prove his value. India have a large pace contingent now and a good series in Sri Lanka, followed by a good IPL, will help Bhuvneshwar Kumar earn his spot in the Indian eleven.

