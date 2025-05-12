Former United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed Virat Kohli after his Test retirement ahead of the series against England. Kohli announced his retirement on Monday, May 12.

India are set to tour England for a five-match series in June. Rishi Sunak expressed his disappointment over the fact that Virat Kohli will not be seen this summer in England.

He also called him a legend and lauded him for his batting, captaincy, and for being a competitor who understood the value of Test cricket.

"Sad we won't get to see @imVkohli one last time this summer. He has been a legend of the game: a superb batsman, an astute captain and a formidable competitor who always understood the true value of Test cricket," he wrote in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Virat Kohli played 123 Tests for India and piled on 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries to his name.

Virat Kohli's last Test series came in Australia

The 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) now becomes Virat Kohli's last Test series for India in his international career. He began the series on a positive note as he scored an unbeaten hundred in the second innings of the opening Test in Perth.

While it appeared as though it would be a series of redemption for Kohli, he failed to build on the ton in Perth and had a disappointing series from there on. The star batter could not make a significant impact with the bat and ended the series on a poor note.

He managed to score just 190 runs from five Tests and nine innings at an average of 23.75, with the lone century at Perth and no half-centuries at all. In what now becomes his final Test innings, Kohli scored just six runs off 12 deliveries in the second innings in Sydney as India even lost the match and eventually the series 3-1.

Kohli will now be seen playing only ODI cricket for India, as he had earlier announced his retirement from T20Is as well after having won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

