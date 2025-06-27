Amid suspense, Jasprit Bumrah sits out as India resume training ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test: Reports

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah sat out as the visitors resumed training ahead of the second Test against England. The second Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2, in Birmingham.

Ad

In the build-up to the second Test, the Indian team's first net session took place on Friday, June 27. The first Test ended on June 24 and the team has hit the ground running after a short break. It has been reported that Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the second Test to manage his workload. Before the series began, it was made clear that he will play only three out of the five matches.

Ad

Trending

While reports of Bumrah missing the second Test have emerged, there has been no official confirmation as of yet, keeping a layer of suspense around his participation. Amid the suspense, the star pacer was seen with the squad as they resumed training ahead of the second Test, as reported by The Times of India.

However, the report added that Jasprit Bumrah sat out of the training session and did not take part in any on-field activity despite being at the ground. Notably, India lost the opening Test at Headingley by five wickets and are 0-1 down in the series.

Ad

The rest of the squad took part in what was a full-fledged training session as per the report. The report also added that head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having long conversations with pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 14th five-wicket haul in the first Test

Jasprit Bumrah was away from action for the Indian team after sustaining an injury during the 2024-25 BGT series in Australia. He had missed India's home limited-overs series against England and the 2025 Champions Trophy that followed.

Ad

However, he was seen back in action during the IPL 2025 season, where he returned to play for the Mumbai Indians (MI) after missing out in the initial few matches of the tournament.

The first Test against England also saw him make a comeback for the Indian team. Upon his return, he impressed as always, picking up five wickets in the first innings. He dismissed Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, and Josh Tongue to return with figures of 5/83 from 24.4 overs.

In the process, Jasprit Bumrah also registered his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests. With this, he equaled former Indian World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev's record for the most five-wicket hauls (12) by an Indian bowler in away Tests.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news