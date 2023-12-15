Amitabh Bachchan asks 2023 World Cup related question in KBC ft. England

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan posed a 2023 ODI World Cup-related question as part of a recent episode of the popular Indian TV quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

The Bollywood megastar asked the contestants to name the team among a set of four options that did not qualify for the semifinals. The four options were - South Africa, India, Australia, and England.

For the unversed, the 2019 World Cup champions England did not qualify for the 2023 World Cup semifinals. The Jos Buttler-led side managed just three wins in nine league games. As a result, the English team finished seventh in the points table.

They, however, booked their berth in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy by finishing seventh.

The four semi-finalists in the 2023 World Cup were India, South Africa, New Zealand, and the eventual champions Australia. India beat New Zealand, while Australia defeated South Africa to qualify for the finals.

The Pat Cummins-led side beat Rohit Sharma and Co. by six wickets in the summit clash to lift the 2023 World Cup trophy. It was their sixth ODI World Cup title. No other team has more than two titles.

“I’ve got to use it as motivation and hunger to push myself and the team forward” – England captain Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler recently opened up on his team's disastrous performance in the 2023 World Cup. He was quoted as saying by skysports.com:

"Doesn't define me as a person or my whole career. I've got to use it as motivation and hunger to push myself and the team forward. Use it as a positive experience to go into the rest of my career.

"I still feel incredibly motivated and excited and it's nice to be around some of the younger guys who are desperate to do well and, as a more senior player, it gives you a lot of energy."

Buttler added:

"Life moves on, the world moves on pretty fast. There's always something to look forward to. It's never as bad as you think it is and it's never as good as you think it is.

"It's certainly a bit of a new beginning. There's some great energy around the guys and the Caribbean is a nice place to start this journey."

For the unversed, Jos Buttler led England to the 2022 T20 World Cup trophy in Melbourne, Australia, last year. They beat Pakistan in the final to claim their second T20 World Cup trophy.