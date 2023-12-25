"And the Santa is home" - Sanju Samson celebrates Christmas with his wife Charulatha

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson returned home following their 2-1 win in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Samson stole the show with his batting exploits in the crucial series decider on Thursday, December 21, which the Men in Blue won by 78 runs. He notched up his maiden ODI century, mustering 108 runs in 114 balls in the third and final fixture.

Samson's wife, Charulatha, took to her Instagram handle on Monday, December 25, to share an adorable picture, giving fans a glimpse of their Christmas celebrations.

She captioned the post:

"And the Santa is home🎅☺️❤️ Merry Christmas from the Samsons🎄☺️🌟."

Sanju Samson's ton helped India register an impressive 296-run total in the third ODI. The visitors bowled out the Proteas for just 218 runs, securing a comprehensive 78-run win.

"This hundred is going to change his career" - Sunil Gavaskar on Sanju Samson's 108-run knock

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar reserved high praise for Sanju Samson following the batter's match-winning knock in the crucial third ODI encounter against South Africa.

Suggesting that this could be a career-defining knock for the 29-year-old, Gavaskar said on Star Sports:

"The standout for me from this innings was his shot selection. In the past, he has gotten out despite getting starts. Today, you couldn't fault him at all, he was biding his time, waiting for the bad ball, and then getting a hundred. I think this hundred is going to change his career. One, he will get more opportunities because of this hundred."

Gavaskar further said that the maiden ODI century will also do wonders for Samson's confidence, adding:

"Secondly, I think he will also start to believe in himself more that he belongs to this level. Sometimes you know you are there, but the luck is not with you and things like that. You get a tremendous delivery, and a great catch, all these things can make you doubt whether you actually belong there.

"This century will make him believe he belongs here. He has always belonged here, mind you. We all know the talent he has. But somehow he had not delivered, but today he delivered not just for everybody but for himself as well."

India will now take on South Africa in a two-match Test series. The first Test will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to 30. Sanju Samson is not part of the red-ball squad.

