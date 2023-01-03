"Andha bhi out de deta" - Fans slam India's Shubman Gill for wasting review after being dismissed early in 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka 

Team India opener Shubman Gill had a forgettable start to his T20I career, getting out in the third over of the series opener against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

Gill perished against spinner Maheesh Theekshana after scoring just seven runs on his T20I debut. The right-handed batter misjudged the length and was caught on the back foot. The ball crashed onto his back pad and was given out by the on-field umpire.

While Gill opted for a review, replays expectedly showed three red lights. His brief stay came to an end and he was forced to take the long walk back to the dressing room.

Several fans took to social media to react to Gill's dismissal, with many slamming him for wasting a precious review. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Aditt @Aditt76681140

Kishan should have atleast saved the review That lbw of shubman gill was plumbKishan should have atleast saved the review That lbw of shubman gill was plumb Kishan should have atleast saved the review😅

Parody Michael G. Scott @writewing5 India's DRS usage is of serious concern. Some batters are selfish and misuse it even though there's absolutely no case for reviews. Shubman Gill was the culprit today. While fielding, the captain gets misled many a time by poor calls made by the 'keeper. #INDvSL India's DRS usage is of serious concern. Some batters are selfish and misuse it even though there's absolutely no case for reviews. Shubman Gill was the culprit today. While fielding, the captain gets misled many a time by poor calls made by the 'keeper. #INDvSL

Conjectural Truth @sarkarstix #INDvsSL Did not get the logic of playing Shubman Gill in T20 ahead of Ruturaj and R Tripathi. Gill is an ODI and test player, not as explosive as Tripathi or Gaikwad, both of whom have proven their mettle in the said format. #IndvSL Did not get the logic of playing Shubman Gill in T20 ahead of Ruturaj and R Tripathi. Gill is an ODI and test player, not as explosive as Tripathi or Gaikwad, both of whom have proven their mettle in the said format. #IndvSL #INDvsSL

Akash @AkashBorude7781

Going in dugout with review

#Shubmangill Dream start to career..Going in dugout with review Dream start to career..Going in dugout with review 👏#Shubmangill

M. @IconicKohIi Shubman gill according to BCCI Shubman gill according to BCCI https://t.co/kq14FwpB4N

Srujankumar @Srujank98586583 And @ShubmanGill burns a review on debut And @ShubmanGill burns a review on debut

दिलखुलास विथ विलास @Armageddon5696 Andha bhi out de deta aise decision pe DRS le wo Shubman Gill Andha bhi out de deta aise decision pe DRS le wo Shubman Gill

Rajeev Gupta @RajeevG38395309 @CricCrazyJohns Pathetic selection first by selectors than by captain. Shubman gill is not good for this format especially when there r so many young & dynamic batsmen sitting out @CricCrazyJohns Pathetic selection first by selectors than by captain. Shubman gill is not good for this format especially when there r so many young & dynamic batsmen sitting out

Uncensored_cricket @MR_Shoryaa

#INDvsSL Knew it all along @ShubmanGill doesn't need to be in playing 11 , didn't take him in dream 11 as well Knew it all along @ShubmanGill doesn't need to be in playing 11 , didn't take him in dream 11 as well 😁😁#INDvsSL

Notably, Shubman Gill was off the mark with a boundary as he hit a stunning cover drive off pacer Dilshan Madhushanka. However, his knock came to a premature end soon after.

He has been in impressive form lately and will aim to bounce back in the remaining two fixtures of the three-match series.

India lose Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav in powerplay

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to field first in the opening encounter of the T20I series against India at the Wankhede Stadium. While the Men in Blue scored runs at a brisk pace early on, the visitors shifted the momentum in their favor by taking two quick wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav walked out to bat at No.3 after Shubman Gill's dismissal. However, the No.1 ranked T20I batter endured a rare failure. The dynamic batter scored seven runs before getting out to Chamika Karunaratne in the sixth over.

The onus is now on India's middle-order batters to steady the ship after a shaky start. Hardik Pandya and Co. will hope to get off to a winning start, which will do wonders for the confidence of this new-look Indian team.

IND vs SL - playing XIs for 1st T20I

India: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, and Dilshan Madushanka.

