Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu felicitates BGT 2024-25 star with a cheque worth ₹25 lakh [Pictures]

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu felicitated 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) star Nitish Kumar Reddy with a cheque worth INR 25 lakh on Thursday, January 16. This came days after Reddy returned to his hometown of Visakhapatnam following his exploits with the bat in the five-game series in Australia.

The 21-year-old smashed his maiden Test century in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at MCG. He finished the series as the second-highest run-getter for India with 298 runs in nine innings, only behind Yashasvi Jaiswal (391 in 10 innings). The medium pacer also scalped five wickets in the series.

Chandrababu Naidu shared several pictures with Nitish Kumar Reddy and penned a social media post where he commended his parents for their incredible support of the youngster. He wrote on Instagram:

“Met with the exceptionally talented young cricketer, our very own Nitish Kumar Reddy, today. Nitish is truly a shining star of the Telugu community, bringing pride to India on the global stage. I commended his parents for the support they've given him throughout his journey. Wishing him many more centuries and continued success in the years to come!”

Reddy was retained by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of IPL 2025 for ₹6 crore.

“He’s a quality player” – Former England captain lauds Nitish Kumar Reddy for BGT 2024-25 heroics

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently lauded Nitish Kumar Reddy, calling him a “quality player” following his heroics in 2024-25 BGT. He told Club Prairie Fire on YouTube:

“He [Nitish Kumar Reddy] faltered at the back end in the last game but he’s a quality player. That hundred at MCG. The interview that Gilly gave, the broadcast with his father who still has got no clue what the questions were. I’m gonna give Nitish 8/10.”

Besides Tests, Nitish Kumar Reddy slammed 74 runs off 34 balls during the T20I series against Bangladesh last year. The all-rounder also picked up two wickets in that game. He will next be in action during the five-match T20I series against England, which starts in Kolkata on Wednesday (January 22).

