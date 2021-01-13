Angelo Mathews, Nuwan Pradeep return as Sri Lanka name squad for England series

Sri Lanka will be boosted by the return of Angelo Mathews. Dinesh Chandimal and Nuwan Pradeep for their two-match Test series against England.

The hosts have officially named their 22-man squad on the eve of the first Test, with a total five new additions to the side that was soundly beaten by South Africa earlier this month.

Angelo Mathews will play as a specialist batsman in the team, while Dinesh Chandimal will bolster their batting line-up after missing the second Test against South Africa.

Veteran pacer Nuwan Pradeep is also back in the squad, and could be in line for his first Test match for Sri Lanka since 2017.

The trio will be looking to soften the blow caused by the absence of Dhananjaya de Silva and Kasun Rajitha. Both players suffered injuries in the first Test of the South Africa series.

Oshada Fernando, Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara are all doubts to play in the first Test, despite recovering from their respective injuries.

Sri Lanka team manager Asantha de Mel said that they are still struggling for match fitness. It remains to be seen if they will be ready for what could be a gruelling five days in the field for the hosts.

Highly-rated all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will be looking to build on an encouraging start to his Test career. Lasith Embuldeniya and Dilruwan Perera are the other spin-bowling options for Mickey Arthur to choose from.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and England gets underway on Thursday, January 14 at the Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka squad for two-match Test series against England

Sri Lanka will be looking to take the fight to England

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis