Another blow for Australia as Mitchell Marsh returns home for personal reasons, set to miss 2023 World Cup clash against England

Australia have been dealt another body blow ahead of their 2023 World Cup clash against England on Saturday as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home for personal reasons. Cricket Australia released a statement that the West Australian has been ruled out of the tournament indefinitely.

The news about Marsh comes after the five-time champions lost Glenn Maxwell due to a concussion following a golf-related incident. It remains unclear when Marsh will rejoin the squad and whether any replacement will be announced.

A statement from the board read:

"A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed."

The seam-bowling all-rounder was a key member of Australia's World Cup squad, having fared well with the bat of late. The right-hander slammed his maiden World Cup hundred and the second of his ODI career against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20. In the process, he added 259 with David Warner for the opening wicket, helping the Men in Yellow to 367. They ended up winning the match by 62 runs.

Cameron Green will likely replace Marsh for Saturday's clash in Ahmedabad against the old enemy.

Australia move up to 3rd spot after New Zealand's massive loss to South Africa

South Africa have moved to the top of the table. (Credits: Twitter)

Australia's World Cup hopes were given a further boost after New Zealand lost to South Africa by 190 runs on Wednesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) in Pune. Due to the Kiwis losing by such a big margin, their net run rate has dropped significantly, pushing them to fourth in the table and propelling Australia to third.

The Black Caps paid a heavy price for putting the Proteas into bat as centuries by Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen propelled them to 357 in 50 overs. In response, New Zealand didn't look comfortable at any stage of their innings and lost wickets regularly.

Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen shared seven wickets between them, with the former taking four.