"Another three or four months of recovery to get it right" - Ollie Pope set to return in mid-November ahead of India tour

England Test vice-captain Ollie Pope targets his return to action in mid-November from the shoulder injury sustained in the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The 25-year-old missed the remainder of the series and underwent surgery on his dislocated shoulder in July.

With him being on the road to recovery, Pope will not partake in county cricket during the English summer. The batter hopes to return to some form of cricket by November ahead of England's all-important tour of India in January 2024.

Speaking to the Cricketer, Pope shared an update on his recovery status and impending return to on-field action.

"The shoulder is as good as it can be at this point. I had surgery a couple of weeks ago now, I'm happy to get past that and I've got another three or four months of recovery to get it right. I'll be fit and available for selection from the middle of November, so whoever picks me for what I'll take it on and hopefully get some cricket in before that India tour in January," said Pope.

"That's hopefully the last of the dislocations and fingers crossed I'll be okay for the rest of my career," added Pope.

With England playing no further Tests until the India series early next year, Pope will look to possibly participate in the Big Bash League (BBL) or the SA20 to have some game time before the sub-continent tour.

Despite Pope's absence, England won two of the final three Tests to level the Ashes series after being in a 0-2 hole.

Ollie Pope will look for an improved showing from his maiden India Tour

Pope struggled against the Indian spinners throughout the four Tests in 2021.

Ollie Pope will look to right the wrong from his maiden Test series in India in 2021 when he endured a dismal time during the four-Test series. The Surrey batter struggled mightily against the high-quality Indian attack on turning conditions, scoring only 153 runs in eight innings at an average of 19.12.

Although Pope began with a good-looking 34 in England's victory in the first Test at Chennai, the rest of the series went downhill for him and the team. India won the remaining three games with utter dominance to emerge victorious 3-1. Overall, the 25-year-old has struggled against the Asian giants in his Test career, averaging a lowly 20 in eight Tests with a lone half-century.

Ironically, England was the last team to beat India in a Test series at their fortress in 2012/13 but have suffered defeats in seven of their nine Tests on Indian soil since.

The first of five Tests begins at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on January 25.