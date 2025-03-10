Anushka Sharma hugs Rohit Sharma to congratulate him after India win the 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Anushka Sharma congratulated Team India captain Rohit Sharma with a warm hug after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9. The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by four wickets in the summit clash of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rohit Sharma led his side from the front with a match-winning knock of 76 in a tricky chase of 252. He received support from Shreyas Iyer (48) and KL Rahul (34*) in the middle-order. In the bowling department, Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) earlier helped India restrict New Zealand to 251/7 in the first innings.

A fan shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) to give a glimpse of the victory celebrations of players at the ground with family and friends. In it, Rohit Sharma could be seen interacting with his wife and daughter on the ground after winning the Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, also extended congratulations to Rohit with a warm hug.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"We've played some really good cricket through the tournament"- Rohit Sharma said after winning 2025 Champions Trophy

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma received the Player of the Match award for his batting performance in the chase. Expressing satisfaction with the team's overall performance in the tournament, Rohit said:

"We've played some really good cricket through the tournament. To come out here having the result our way is a great feeling. Very very happy. (On his approach) It's obviously not natural to me but it is something I really wanted to do and when you're trying to do something different you need the backing of the team and the management. They were right through with me."

He added:

"In the ODI World Cup as well with Rahul (Dravid) bhai, this is what I spoke to him and he was very much okay with it and now Gauti bhai as well. It was all about getting that backing and it was something I really wanted to do. I've played all these years in a different style but I wanted to try and see if we could play differently and get the results we were looking for."

It is India's second ICC trophy win in nine months under Rohit's leadership.

