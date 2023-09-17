"Kya baat hai miyan" - Anushka Sharma reacts to Mohammed Siraj's 6/21 in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma has posted an Instagram story, reacting to Mohammed Siraj's dream spell in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday (September 17). The right-arm fast bowler stunned the Sri Lankan batters with an incredible six-wicket haul at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj opened the bowling for India. Bumrah dismissed Kusal Perera for a duck. Soon after, Siraj bagged four wickets in an over to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 12/5 at the end of the fourth over. Siraj added two more wickets to his tally to end with figures of 6/21 in seven overs.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma reshared a photo from the Indian cricket team, writing:

"Kya baat hai miyan! Magic!! (Wow, what a performance, miyan! Magic!!)"

Anushka Sharma also tagged Siraj's official Instagram handle. Fans should note that Anushka's husband Virat Kohli has played a big role in Siraj's success. Virat backed him at the Royal Challengers Bangalore when the fast bowler would leak heaps of runs in the death overs.

Siraj has now become one of India's most dangerous bowlers. He set a new record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in one over of an ODI match by taking four wickets in the second over of his spell.

"To be honest, I was trying to make the batter play" - Mohammed Siraj opens up on his 4-wicket over

Siraj had a chat with the host broadcasters after the first innings ended. The fast bowler talked about his plans for the over where he took four wickets:

"To be honest, I was trying to make the batter play. Today got a lot of wickets with out-swingers and very happy with it."

Siraj's dream spell helped India bowl Sri Lanka out for just 50 runs. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill scored 51 runs in 6.1 overs, helping India win by 10 wickets.