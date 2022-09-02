"Any player can bat like de Villiers now" - Robin Uthappa on the rapid evolution of cricket over the last few years 

Wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa reflected on the changing dynamic of cricket over the course of the last few years. The sport has taken a drastic turn in terms of its planning, execution, and mindset to meet the rigorous demands that come with all three formats.

With the bulk of the cricketing calendar arguably comprising the shortest format, players have oriented their style of play accordingly.

Audacious shots have become the norm as teams have embraced a more aggressive brand of cricket, with impact valued more than runs scored.

Commenting on how the game has changed since his days in international cricket, Uthappa said in an interaction with journalist Vimal Kumar:

"The style has changed a lot since my days, the game has evolved quite a lot. The game has gone through evolution, especially in the last seven years. I feel that the game has evolved so much and so fast since 2015. Now each and every player is a 360-degree player, any player can bat like de Villiers now."

Claiming that the unorthodox bug has even claimed senior players like Rohit Sharma, Uthappa added:

"Even Rohit Sharma has started to play the unorthodox shots. The evolution might not be enjoyed by the traditional viewers, but it is highly enjoyable for contemporary viewers."

While de Villiers was a generational talent, he inspired several others to play with the minds of bowlers and captains alike with his array of unconventional shots. The scoop, reverse scoop and countless other shots, especially behind the wickets, are a common sight now.

"KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma should be the first-choice opening pair, no doubts" - Robin Uthappa

Team India have tried out a slew of opening combinations in the buildup to the 2022 T20 World Cup, primarily due to KL Rahul's injury woes. With the all-important tournament only a month away, the team have reverted back to their original pairing of Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

Concerns stem from the fact that the Karnataka-born wicketkeeper-batter has not played much international cricket in the ongoing calendar year and is visibly lacking rhythm.

Backing Rohit and Rahul to be Team India's first-choice opening pair with Pant as a back-up option, Uthappa said:

"KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma should be the first-choice opening pair, no doubts. If there are any fitness or injury concerns, then Pant can also do the job at the top of the order. There are way too many options, and there is too much flexibility. Everyone can open the innings and there is too much competition in this country that players are ready to play anywhere in the playing XI."

The Team India vice-captain scored 36 runs off 39 deliveries during India's 40-run win over Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on August 31.

Who should open the innings for India in the shortest format? Let us know what you think.

