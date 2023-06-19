"Anything over 300, we are right in the game"- Ollie Robinson after Day 3 of first Ashes 2023 Test

England pacer Ollie Robinson feels that the hosts can still get into a strong position in the game if they bat for the entirety of Day 4 of the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston on Monday.

A slender lead of seven runs is what England got, and they seemed to be in a spot of bother at 28-2 at Stumps on a rain-truncated Day 3. However, Robinson is pretty upbeat about England's chances to bat well on the fourth day and put Australia under pressure.

Here's what Ollie Robinson said about the match situation and the conditions to BBC:

“It was sort of the first time the pitch came out a little bit in three days. The lights and overhead gave it a bit of nip and carry. If we carried on batting, it might have been a slightly different approach, but still positive.

"I think anything over 300, we are right in the game. Hopefully we can get the ball moving and bat all day tomorrow."

Ollie Robinson sheds light on Usman Khawaja's dismissal

Ollie Robinson began a mini-batting collapse for Australia where they lost their final four wickets for just 14 runs. Opener Usman Khawaja was batting on 141 and seemed set to get a big hundred.

However, Robinson and captain Ben Stokes decided to set the 'umbrella field', and the pacer attacked Khawaja's stumps. The move worked, as Robinson's yorker rattled Khawaja's stumps. An ecstatic Robinson said about the dismissal:

“I was trying to get him to play shots he’s not comfortable with. Before the ball, (Ben Stokes) said go back to Rawalpindi and Pakistan and the umbrella field.

"I've been practicing a bit of T20 recently, went to the yorker, and it came off. You have to be ready for all formats, and it was great that it came off in Test cricket."

If the conditions in the first session of Day 4 are overcast, it will be interesting to see whether England go back to being cautious or continue to play their shots fearlessly.

