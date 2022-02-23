"Anything that you believe you can do strong enough, you can do" - Yuzvendra Chahal

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has had a good streak in the last few months. He will look to continue the good work when the team take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series starting February 24 (Thursday).

Chahal will have his eyes firmly placed on a T20 World Cup spot as head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma continue to scout the right players for the tournament.

Ahead of the T20 series against Sri Lanka, the veteran spinner shared a motivational post, which said one can achieve one's goals by having enough self-belief. Sharing a picture of himself bowling in the nets, Chahal wrote:

"Anything that you believe you can do strong enough, you can do. Anything. As long as you believe.!!"

Yuzvendra Chahal @yuzi_chahal Anything that you believe you can do strong enough, you can do. Anything. As long as you believe.!! Anything that you believe you can do strong enough, you can do. Anything. As long as you believe.!! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/NqG23ro5iw

Chahal was part of the first and second T20Is against the West Indies, where he scalped two wickets. He was economical in the middle overs, creating pressure on the opposition, and will hope to continue the same against Sri Lanka.

Lucknow will host the series opener before the bandwagon shifts to Dharamsala for the remaining games. India will play three T20Is and two Tests against their neighbours before they enter the IPL 2022 sphere.

Yuzvendra Chahal to ply trade for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals snapped up Yuzvendra Chahal at the IPL 2022 auction, shelling out Rs 6.5 crore. The Haryana player had earlier represented Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the competition.

Reacting to the development, Chahal said he can't wait to work with Sanju Samson and Kumar Sangakkara.

"Thank you Rajasthan family for showing faith in me and having me and can't wait to work with Kumar Sangakkara, Sanju my Chintu brother and admin, be careful. It's going to be fun. Halla Bol," Chahal said.

Chahal will partner Ravichandran Ashwin in the spin department as the Royals eye their second IPL title this summer.

Edited by Bhargav