"Are you joking?" - Joe Root denies any role in Ben Stokes' decision to withdraw ODI retirement

Former England captain Joe Root has denied any involvement in convincing Ben Stokes to withdraw his retirement from ODI cricket. The 32-year-old has revealed that the all-rounder doesn't listen to him when he asks him not to bowl in certain situations.

Stokes stunned the cricketing fraternity by reversing his retirement from ODI cricket, with the 2023 World Cup fast approaching. The seam-bowling all-rounder retired from the format in July 2022, citing 'unsustainable schedule'.

When asked whether he convinced the England Test skipper to come out of retirement, Root claimed that he didn't even want to try.

"It's got nothing to do with me! Are you joking? Did you not see my tenure as captain, the amount of times I would tell him to stop bowling and he would tell me to f*** off?! I didn't see the point in even trying! You know every other international team are looking thinking, 'Damn, I thought we got rid of him!' At the same time, it fills the rest of the squad with confidence, knowing you've got a proven match-winner who will always seek out those big moments," the Yorkshire batter said. (via ESPNcricinfo)

Stokes played an integral role in England's 2019 World Cup win on home soil as he struck 465 runs in 11 matches. The southpaw also hit an unbeaten match-winning 84 in the final at Lord's against New Zealand.

"The best player we've ever produced as a country" - Joe Root on Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Joe Root hailed Ben Stokes for standing up at key moments and remarked him as a legend after his comeback from the 2016 World T20 final. The 135-Test veteran added:

"You look at the two World Cup finals we won, and he won for us. Even the one we lost against West Indies in 2016, he still took on the big moment - he wanted that final over. To be able to come back from that in the manner that he has and deliver some of the things he has done in an England shirt is a testament to what a legend he is in the game. Probably, I think, the best player we've ever produced as a country."

Carlos Brathwaite stunned England when he hit four consecutive sixes to propel the West Indies to a win.