"Arshdeep Singh has to play" - Former England spinner picks India's bowling attack for 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former England spinner Monty Panesar urged India to play left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in the second Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston, starting July 2. India suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket defeat in the series opener at Leeds, failing to defend a formidable total of 371 in the final innings.

With a cloud hanging over ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the Edgbaston Test, Panesar believes Arshdeep would be the ideal replacement, considering England's struggles against left-arm pacers. He also suggested that speedster Prasidh Krishna be replaced by one of Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar.

Speaking to IANS ahead of the crucial second Test, Panesar said ( Via The Hawk and News18):

"I think Prasidh Krishna bowls too short, maybe give him a rest. Bumrah, I think, will rest anyway. Kuldeep Yadav comes in, or Washington Sundar, one of the other, to play an extra spinner. Arshdeep Singh has to play. Left arm seam, I think that will cause problems for the England team. Then, they have Mohammed Siraj, maybe Shardul Thakur could play."

He added:

"I think Prasidh Krishna bowls the Australian length. He doesn’t bowl the UK length, which is slightly fuller, top of off stump. That’s why I think if he does play, he needs to bowl the ball fuller. He needs to take wickets in his first spell. He can’t be taking wickets, you know, later on."

Prasidh was expensive in India's Leeds Test defeat, conceding a combined 220 runs in 35 overs at an economy of over six. Yet, he finished with five wickets - the joint-most by an Indian bowler in the Test match.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep is yet to debut for India in Tests despite playing a combined 72 white-ball games.

"You should use him in an attacking role" - Monty Panesar on Kuldeep Yadav's role for India in 2nd Test

Monty Panesar advised Team India skipper Shubman Gill to use left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav as a wicket-taking option in the second England Test. Kuldeep boasts an impressive record against England in the red-ball format, with 21 wickets in six outings at an average of 22.28.

However, he has played only a lone Test in England, with figures of 0/44 in nine overs in 2018.

"Kuldeep Yadav is going to be the attacking spinner if he plays, and Shubhman Gill, you should use him in an attacking role. I think Jadeja will definitely play because of his batting; he could be the defensive spinner. Jadeja being the defensive spinner, I think that will help him to take wickets," said Panesar (via the aforementioned source).

He added:

"So, if Kuldeep Yadav plays, Gill must use him as the attacking spinner, have attacking field sets. Have a field set that looks to take wickets. Kuldeep Yadav’s job is to take wickets."

Ravindra Jadeja played as the lone spinner for the visitors in their first Test defeat at Leeds, producing dismal match figures of 1/172 in 47 overs.

