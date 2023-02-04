“Arshdeep Singh should play the Test format” - Former Pakistan captain reckons left-arm seamer can succeed in red-ball cricket 

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has opined that India must try out Arshdeep Singh in Test cricket as well and not brand him as a limited-overs specialist. Latif believes that the young left-arm pacer’s ability to pitch the ball up and swing it both ways can bring him success in red-ball cricket.

Having made his international debut in July last year, 23-year-old Arshdeep has quickly gone on to establish himself as an integral member of Team India’s T20I squad. In 26 matches, he has picked up 41 wickets at an average of 17.78 and an economy rate of 8.39.

Following their 2-1 T20I series win over New Zealand at home, India will take on Australia in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting on February 9 in Nagpur. While Arshdeep is not part of India’s red-ball squad, Latif mentioned him during a discussion on the India-Australia series. Previewing the contest on the YouTube channel ‘Caught Behind’, Latif said:

“I feel Arshdeep Singh should play the Test format. He pitches the ball up and gets it to swing as well. When he came into the T20I squad, I spotted that his release is really good and he moves the ball both ways. He can trouble batters in this format.”

The young left-arm pacer represents Punjab in domestic cricket and has played seven first-class matches so far. He has 25 wickets to his name at an average of 23.84.

“I would look at Arshdeep as the next superstar bowler coming through” - Anil Kumble

Former India skipper Anil Kumble recently lauded Arshdeep for his swift rise in international cricket. Kumble, who worked with the young pacer during his stint as Punjab Kings (PBKS) coach from 2019 to 2022, termed Arshdeep as the next superstar bowler coming through. During a discussion on JioCinema, the Indian legend commented:

"Having worked closely with someone like Arshdeep, it's wonderful to see him grow into what he's done for India. I would look at Arshdeep as the next superstar bowler coming through.”

Arshdeep made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Punjab Kings in the 2019 season. In 37 matches, he has claimed 40 wickets at an average of 26.35 and an economy rate of 8.35.

Following his T20 success, the left-arm seamer was handed his ODI debut against New Zealand in Auckland in November 2022.

