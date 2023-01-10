“Arvind Kejriwal of cricket” – Gautam Gambhir mercilessly trolled for his on-air comments on Virat Kohli in IND vs SL 1st ODI

Gautam Gambhir was mercilessly trolled on Twitter for his on-air comments after Virat Kohli’s 73rd century in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 10.

The former India cricketer opined that legend Sachin Tendulkar had to put in more effort to score his 49 ODI tons than Kohli (45 centuries) due to the powerplay rules.

"You can't compare Virat with Sachin. In Sachin's era there weren't five players inside the 30-yard circle," the cricketer-turned-commentator said on air.

Kohli scored 113 off 87 balls, including 12 fours and a six. He also shared a vital 90-run partnership with KL Rahul to propel India’s total to 373 in 50 overs.

With 20 centuries in India, the Delhi batter also equaled Tendulkar’s tally of most ODI tons at home. The former Indian captain had struck his 44th ODI century in his previous 50-over outing in Bangladesh last month.

Fans were unhappy with Gautam Gambhir for his on-air comments on Virat Kohli and took a dig at the two-time World Cup winner.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

“I would take those (dropped chances) any day” – Virat Kohli after surviving two catch drops on his way to 73rd international hundred

Virat Kohli expressed gratitude for his luck as he survived two drop catches in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. The right-hander was dropped by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis and captain Dasun Shanaka before reaching the three-figure mark.

Speaking to Star Sports during the mid-innings break, Kohli said:

“I would take those (dropped chances) any day. Luck plays a big part, you need to thank god on such evenings. These evenings are important, pretty aware of that. Thankful that I made the most of that luck presented to me.”

The senior batter also said that he is excited for the home season heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil.

“I was excited for the home season to start," he continued. "The openers allowed me to get into the game and I tried to keep my strike rate in check. I am quite aware of what I eat, diet is the most important thing at this age. That keeps me in prime shape. That helps me give my 100 percent for the team.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. secured a 67-run victory and took a 1-0 lead against the Islanders in the three-match ODI series.

The second ODI is scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

