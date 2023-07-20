"As a kid, you are influenced by winning sides"- Stuart Broad on how McGrath, Warne inspired him to become Australia's nemesis

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad became just the second fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to pick up 600 wickets, joining compatriot James Anderson in the esteemed club on Day 1 of the ongoing Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Broad, in the process, also went past Sir Ian Botham in becoming the most successful English bowler against Australia in Tests with 149 scalps to his name. When the veteran pacer was still young, Australia used to dominate England in the Ashes and that's what spurred him on to become one of the best.

Speaking about the influence of former Australian legends like Glenn McGrath and the late Shane Warne. Here's what Stuart Broad was quoted as saying by abc.net.au:

"I grew up completely obsessed watching Ashes cricket and I suppose that's why some of my heroes are Warnie, Glenn McGrath, some of the great Aussie team. As a kid, you are influenced by winning sides. It also built up my steeliness to want to be part of England teams that could win the Ashes after going through a whole childhood without us lifting them."

Never felt like playing Test cricket was an achievement: Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad's strong mindset was visible from the way he spoke about why just playing one Test for England was never his dream. He explained how he always intended to become a successful bowler and rise to the top.

Here's what he told Sky Sports Cricket:

"It has a nice ring to it - getting my 600th [wicket] at the James Anderson End. I never felt like getting my Test cap was the dream. I wanted to make memories in it, win big series and experience a lot. That was my mindset. I never felt like playing Test cricket was an achievement. I feel very lucky to have played with some great players in some great teams."

England bowlers have kept Australia in check at 299/8 at the end of play on Day 1. They will be keen to wrap up the visitors as soon as possible and make the most of what could be the best batting conditions in the Test.