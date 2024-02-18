"As if no player in history has ever played an attacking shot" - Michael Vaughan on Ben Duckett's comments over Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive batting

Former captain Michael Vaughan has called Ben Duckett out for his comments on how England deserve credit for the way Yashasvi Jaiswal batted in the 2nd innings of the 3rd Test in Rajkot. Additionally, the 49-year-old opined that England disrespect Test cricket when saying they don't play for a draw.

With Jaiswal going hammer and tongs on England's bowling on Day 3, Duckett stated in his press conference that they deserve credit for inspiring other players to play aggressively. The left-handed opener opined that it was fun over their summer to see a few players replicate England's 'Bazball' style.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan reacted to Duckett's comments and wrote:

"Duckett also reckons they deserve credit for the way Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting, as if no player in history has ever played an attacking shot. They talk about not playing for the draw, but to me that’s disrespectful to Test cricket. The draw is a crucial part of the game, and in five-Test contest has often provided the bedrock of some great series victories."

Jaiswal, who retired hurt on 104 on Day 3, returned to bat after Shubman Gill was run-out for 91 on Day 4. The 22-year-old hit a staggering 12 sixes amid his unbeaten 214, including three consecutive in an over by James Anderson.

"If England are honest, their batting has been poor on this tour" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan further claimed that two sensational hundreds from England's Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope shouldn't paper over the cracks of an underperforming batting unit. He added:

"They have to be careful that people around don’t think they are smug, or above their station. Root’s shot was another reminder that they are in a bubble. If England are honest, their batting has been poor on this tour. They have made two of the best hundreds I have ever seen, from Ollie Pope and Duckett. Let’s not let them paper over the cracks: two incredible innings do not define a batting unit’s tour."

England will need to play out of their skin to avoid defeat in the final two matches of the series. The 4th Test begins on February 23 in Ranchi.

