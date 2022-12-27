Ash Gardner is new No. 1 all-rounder in ICC Women’s T20I rankings 

Australia’s Ash Gardner has become the new No. 1 all-rounder in the latest ICC Women’s T20I rankings, which were released on Tuesday, December 27.

The 25-year-old was the Player of the Series in the T20Is against India Women, which the visitors won by a thumping margin of 4-1. She scored 115 runs and claimed seven wickets.

Her brilliant all-round performance in the fifth and final T20I of the series saw Gardner jump to the No. 1 position in the updated ICC T20I all-rounder rankings for women. The versatile cricketer smashed an unbeaten 66 off 32 balls and also took 2/20 with her off-spin as Australia hammered India by 54 runs to end a fantastic series on a high.

Following her exploits in India, Gardner now has 417 points in the ICC Women’s T20I all-rounder rankings. She is followed by New Zealand’s Sophie Devine (389) and India’s Deepti Sharma (387). Hayley Matthews has slipped two places to fourth with 381 points, while Tahlia McGrath has gained two spots and is in 10th place with 248 points.

Meanwhile, Gardner has also made progress in the ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings. She has moved up two spots and is in the seventh position with 649 points, leaving behind Suzie Bates (641) and Alyssa Healy (631).

McGrath (814) and Beth Mooney (760) occupy the top two places in the T20I batting rankings. They are followed by India’s Smriti Mandhana (727), Devine (714), and Meg Lanning (689).

ICC @ICC



Details

bit.ly/3FSApTL Australia star claims top all-rounder spot in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Women’s T20I Player RankingsDetails Australia star claims top all-rounder spot in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings 💪Details 👇bit.ly/3FSApTL

Young India women's batter Shafali Verma is at No. 6 with 655 points. Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu has re-entered the top ten of the ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings with 612 points.

Following the India-Australia series, Grace Harris has jumped 33 places to 61st position, while Harleen Deol has moved up 26 spots, looking to make an entry into the top 100.

Gardner also makes progress in ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings

Following her impressive performance against India Women, Gardner has jumped three places in the ICC T20I bowling rankings. She is currently in 14th place with 643 points with India’s Sneh Rana (648) ahead of her.

South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail moved into the top five with 707 points, pushing India’s Renuka Singh (701) to No. 6. England’s Sophie Ecclestone (763) is at the top of the ICC Women’s T20 bowling rankings, followed by teammate Sarah Glenn (726). India’s Deepti Sharma (719) completes the top three.

Poll : 0 votes