[Watch] Joe Root throws a pair of gloves to an English fan; retrieved after getting stuck in a tree

At the conclusion of practice on Tuesday, ahead of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, England skipper Joe Root spotted an English fan and tried to throw her a pair of gloves over the net. However, much to the fan's dismay, the gloves got stuck in a tree, as Root walked away shaking his head.

Following some ingenious attempts, the gloves were retrieved. Watch the entire incident below:

The first Ashes Test begins in Brisbane on Wednesday.

England announce 12 for first Ashes Test

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday put out the 12 for the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Among the notable names missing were Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson.

The touring party issued a statement saying veteran pacer Anderson was fully fit and had been rested for the opening Test. The visitors, however, will be bolstered by the return of their star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who last played a Test in March in India.

"It's a massive plus for us as a side with Ben (Stokes) being available to play. He brings so much to the team, not just with his skill set, but on the field, his character we all know about as well," England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler said.

"The build-up here, it's been a bit challenging in certain ways so he didn't have that time playing warm-up games as much as he could. But he bowled well in the nets yesterday, I faced him there and he looks pretty good," Buttler added.

England 12 for the first Test: Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

