[Watch]: Ben Stokes in full flow in the nets ahead of The Ashes

England's star all-rounder and test vice-captain Ben Stokes is set to return after a long break during the upcoming Ashes series in Australia. He has been away from the game for a few months now. However, it seems as though it hasn't taken long for Ben Stokes to get into his rhythm.

In a video posted by the Twitter handle England Cricket, Ben Stokes is seen gearing up for the Ashes series in the nets. Batting at the Metricon Stadium in the Gold Coast, Ben Stokes can be seen timing the ball to perfection off the middle of the bat. These will be ominous signs for his Australian compatriots, who will have to contend with him this summer.

Take a look at the video posted by England Cricket here:

Ben Stokes had taken an indefinite break from cricket

The talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes took an indefinite break from all cricket just days out from England's first test against India earlier this year. Stokes made the decision in a bid to prioritize his mental wellbeing. He was also tending to his left index finger, which he injured during the first leg of IPL 2021 in April.

Last month, Ben Stokes posted a video on his Instagram handle indicating his return to training. Soon after, he was added to England's squad for the Ashes series starting December 8. He missed the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Incidentally, Ben Stokes made his test debut in Australia during the 2013-14 Ashes series. While England went on to lose the series 5-0, Stokes broke out as one of the shining lights of their campaign, impressing with both bat and ball.

An innings for the ages - Ben Stokes erupts in joy after leading England to a thrilling one-wicket win at Headingley, Leeds against Australia in 2019.

Since then, Ben Stokes has established himself as one of the world's premier all-rounders in world cricket. He won the Player of the Match award in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Stokes then played the innings of a lifetime to lift England to a famous Ashes victory in Leeds the following month. Batting with number 11 Jack Leach, Stokes struck an incredible unbeaten 135 to help England chase down 359 in dramatic fashion.

Australia take on England in the first test at the Gabba on December 8

The Gabba in Brisbane will play host to the first test between Australia and England come December 8. The hosts are the holders of The Ashes, having retained them during the winter of 2019 in England.

Australia are the current holders of The Ashes, having retained them in England back in 2019.

Ben Stokes is set to play his first competitive game of cricket in the first Ashes test in Brisbane. He missed out on the last corresponding tour in 2017-18.

Australia skipper Tim Paine recently stepped down from his post as captain. This was owing to the revelation of him having sent explicit text messages to a female co-worker back in 2017.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A five-member panel has been set up by Cricket Australia to appoint the next captain of the men's test side. Vice-captain Pat Cummins has been tipped as the frontrunner to take over the captaincy duties while ex-skipper Steve Smith is also a contender.

Edited by Aditya Singh