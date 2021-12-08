“I have been hearing it for 10 years” - Mitchell Starc downplays criticism heading into the Ashes

Australia’s left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc didn’t read much into the criticism over his bowling form heading into the 2021 Ashes. Starc dismissed the brickbats, claiming that he has been hearing that for many years.

Starc was under intense scrutiny heading into the Ashes, owing to his poor run in the home series against India as well as the T20 World Cup 2021. Australian legends like Shane Warne and Mitchell Johnson had, in fact, batted for Jhye Richardson’s inclusion ahead of Starc for the Gabba Test.

However, the 31-year-old got Australia off to a perfect start in the Ashes, cleaning up Rory Burns with the first ball. Responding to criticism after Australia cleaned up England for 147 in the first innings, Starc told 7 Cricket:

“I have been hearing it for 10 years. So it is nothing new. That’s about 210 games ago…”

Asked about the delivery to get rid of Burns with the first ball, the left-arm seamer said that he was on the money first up, which is what he looked to do. Starc said in this regard:

“Nice to see it swing, and a nice way to start the day, I guess. You can say I carried on (with the celebration). But that’s Ashes cricket. To be playing at home in front of the crowd, kickstart the Ashes series. There were a few emotions going around, and a lot of smiles.”

On his penchant of getting wickets early in his spell, the fast bowler explained:

“I'd love to sit here and say that's how I drew it up, bowl him around the legs, just swing it in. There is no secret that the way I got about my bowling is being attacking and aiming for those stumps. The yorker is a big part of my game, but me for it is about trying to bowl fast and swing it in. That’s part of how I ball. It was nice to see it come off today.”

Starc angled in a yorker-length delivery to Burns. The left-hander failed to keep out the ball that tailed away late and hit his leg stump.

“To take 300 Tests and 1000 wickets out of their Test side is pretty interesting” - Mitchell Starc

Like many critics, Starc also expressed surprise at England’s decision to leave out James Anderson and Stuart Broad from the Gabba Test. Commenting on the same, the Australian said:

“I am not sure if you asked anyone a couple of days ago if that was going to happen, anyone would believe it. To take 300 Tests and 1000 wickets out of their Test side is pretty interesting.”

Starc also praised new Test captain Pat Cummins, saying that he hasn’t changed too much. The experienced Australian pacer observed:

“He’s pretty calm and collected, pretty simple messaging. He didn’t say too much when we came out to start the innings. It was just do what we need to do and stick to our guns.”

Pat Cummins made a memorable start to his stint as Test captain, claiming 5 for 38 on Day 1 of the Gabba Test.

