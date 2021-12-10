Joe Root, Dawid Malan fifties lead England’s fightback on Day 3 of 1st Ashes Test

England captain Joe Root (86*) and Dawid Malan (80*) featured in an unbroken 159-run third-wicket partnership to lead the visitors’ fightback on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Friday.

Joining forces with England in trouble at 61 for 2, Root and Malan displayed some much-needed defiance to guide the team to 220 for 2 by stumps. Despite the brilliant stand, England still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Early into the final session of play, Root raised the 50-run stand by slashing Mitchell Starc through cover for four. The boundaries kept flowing at regular intervals for the duo. The England captain reached a well-compiled half-century by smashing Nathan Lyon through midwicket for a boundary. Malan also got to his fifty by placing Cameron Green behind square for three.

During the course of his resolute knock, Root also broke Michael Vaughan's record for most Test runs scored by an England batter in a calendar year. Vaughan scored 1,481 runs in 2002. Playing in his 13th Test of 2021, Root now has 1541 runs at an average of 67.

There were a few close shaves in the partnership as edges and mistimed strokes eluded the Australian fielders. Overall, though, England displayed some dominance for the first time in the Test match.

England openers disappoint again

Pat Cummins celebrates with his team after taking the wicket of Rory Burns. Pic: Getty Images

England got off to yet another poor start in their second innings as openers Haseeb Hameed (27) and Rory Burns (13) fell cheaply. The opening partnership lasted only nine overs. Australian skipper Pat Cummins got the first breakthrough, sending back Burns with a snorter that took off from back of a length and kissed the gloves on the way to the keeper.

Hameed got into the 20s for the second time in the match, but couldn’t convert the start. The England batter was caught down leg off a rising delivery from Mitchell Starc as he looked to work it away for some runs. Root and Malan steadied England and took them to tea at 107 for 2. They carried on the resistance throughout the last session.

Earlier, resuming their first innings on 343 for 7, Australia added 82 more runs to the total and ended up posting 425. The Aussies gained a massive lead of 278 over England, who were bundled out for 147 on Day 1.

ICC @ICC



The hosts take a 278-run lead into England's second innings.



Watch the



#WTC23 | #AUSvENG | bit.ly/AUSvENGT1 Mark Wood claims Travis Head, and Australia are bowled out for 425!The hosts take a 278-run lead into England's second innings.Watch the #Ashes on ICC.tv (in selected regions). Mark Wood claims Travis Head, and Australia are bowled out for 425!The hosts take a 278-run lead into England's second innings.Watch the #Ashes on ICC.tv (in selected regions).#WTC23 | #AUSvENG | bit.ly/AUSvENGT1 https://t.co/c0Bo72oaCj

Travis Head, who was batting on 112 overnight, carried on the good work on Day 3 and crossed the 150-run mark. He was eventually the last man out for 152, a knock which came off only 148 balls. Mitchell Starc chipped in with 35 and featured in an eighth-wicket stand of 85 with Head.

Also Read Article Continues below

Australia hold the upper hand despite the visitors' fightback on Day 3 in Brisbane. However, the Root-Malan stand will give England hope heading into Day 4 of the first Test.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Samya Majumdar